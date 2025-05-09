Naming row heats up in Jharkhand; BJP, JMM clash over legacy and identity

A fresh political tug-of-war has erupted in Jharkhand over the proposed renaming of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of engaging in “petty political theatrics” and attempting to erase the legacy of a nationalist icon.

The JMM, in turn, has countered with sharp allegations, accusing the BJP of instrumentalizing tribal icons for electoral mileage while neglecting their substantive concerns.

Advertisement

What began as a symbolic gesture has swiftly escalated into a broader contest over political memory and identity, revealing the deeply contested narratives that continue to shape Jharkhand’s socio-political fabric.

Advertisement

At a press conference in Ranchi, BJP state spokesperson Ajay Sah condemned the proposed move as “an affront to both national sentiment and tribal pride.”

He alleged that the JMM government’s decisions were steeped in dynastic considerations, citing the naming of the state’s longest bridge over the Mayurakshi River after former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, and associating welfare schemes with the names of party family members rather than tribal freedom fighters.

“If the government truly wishes to honour Veer Budhu Bhagat,” said Mr. Sah, “it should fulfil its commitment to name the upcoming law university after him. Better still, let it demonstrate courage by renaming the Shibu Soren Bridge in his honour.”

Responding sharply, JMM General Secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey accused the BJP of selectively invoking tribal leaders’ names while historically undermining their causes. “The BJP has no moral authority to speak on tribal identity,” Mr. Pandey said, recalling the party’s push for the 2017 land acquisition amendment bill, widely criticised for diluting protections for tribal communities.

“It was only due to strong public resistance and our firm opposition that those efforts were defeated,” he said. “While the BJP now observes Birsa Munda Jayanti as ‘Tribal Pride Day’, it continues to fall short on policy-level commitment to tribal welfare.”

Mr. Pandey further asserted that the Hemant Soren-led government has actively prioritised tribal interests through affirmative action, legal safeguards for land rights, and initiatives aimed at cultural reclamation.

At its heart, the naming controversy is more than a matter of administrative nomenclature. It has emerged as a symbolic battleground in a larger ideological contest—pitting the BJP’s emphasis on pan-Indian nationalism and figures like Dr. Mukherjee against the JMM’s insistence on regional legacy and tribal identity. With Assembly elections due in 2025, both parties appear intent on shaping the narrative around who truly represents Jharkhand’s past—and, by extension, its political future.

In a state where memory and identity are deeply entwined, the politics of naming is not merely ceremonial. It signals belonging, defines legacy, and seeks to confer legitimacy. As the debate intensifies, Jharkhand once again stands at the intersection of symbolism and substance.