NALCO organizes All India Customers Meet

Navratna CPSE and leading producer of aluminium and alumina, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), organized an All India Customer Meet 2025 on the theme of ‘Transforming Aluminium Together – Today, Tomorrow & Beyond’ at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, NALCO, graced the occasion as chief guest, while Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director (Production), NALCO and Sanjay Kumar Mishra (IRTS), Principal Chief Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway were notably present on the occasion as the distinguished guests.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, NALCO emphasized on the significance of Aluminium as a strategic metal towards realizing the nation’s dream of “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

He reiterated the commitment of the company towards ensuring quality, promptness and transparency in all business practices and called upon the participants to share their product requirements, views, and suggestions for further strengthening business relations.

The objective of the event was to acknowledge the support of NALCO’s valued domestic and international customers, and provide an interactive platform to address their product needs and valuable feedback, for enhancing the business landscape of Alumina-Aluminium.

Additionally, an analytical session on the topic “Aluminium Industry Outlook” in association with CRU International was also organised. To mark the occasion, long associated partners present in the event were felicitated for their unwavering trust and confidence in NALCO. The customers appreciated NALCO’s initiative for organizing such an interactive event.