NALCO gears up for International Day of Yoga-2025 with month-long wellness activities

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, is undertaking a series of initiatives for promoting Yoga, as a run-up to the celebration of the International Day of Yoga, to be observed on 21 June.

Reinforcing its commitment towards promoting health and well-being, NALCO is organising a Mega Yoga Camp at all its establishments on the International Day of Yoga. As part of the month-long celebrations, a variety of ‘Yogabhyaas’ sessions have been rolled out across different units and peripheral communities to incorporate yoga into the daily lives of employees, their families, and local residents.

Yoga sessions have been conducted at various locations that include the Corporate Office, Mines & Refinery Complex, Damanjodi, Smelter Plant, Captive Power Plant (CPP), Coal Mines Division at Angul, and the Port Facilities at Visakhapatnam.

Employees, contractual workmen, and security personnel actively participated in these ‘Yoga Break at Workplace’ sessions, demonstrating enthusiasm and commitment towards adopting a healthy lifestyle. Special Yoga Break sessions were also organised exclusively for female employees and apprentices at the Mines & Refinery Complex, Damanjodi, encouraging greater participation of women in the wellness drive. NALCO’s Regional offices across the Country also organized Yoga break sessions during office hours to promote employees’ well-being and productivity.

In alignment with the Government’s ‘Jan Bhagidari’ initiative, NALCO has extended its yoga outreach activities through a series of Yoga Boot Camps. Notable Yoga awareness sessions were also held in the peripheral villages of the Mines & Refinery Complex at Koraput and the Smelter & Power Complex at Angul. Through these initiatives, NALCO aims to foster a culture of holistic wellness and spread awareness about the importance of yoga for a healthy mind and body. The company remains committed to contributing to the national movement of embracing yoga as a way of life.