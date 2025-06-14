Naidu sent 40 TDP workers to disrupt meeting: Jagan

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of conniving and sending 40 TDP workers to disrupt his meeting with tobacco farmers in Prakasham district.

Reddy had visited Podili two days ago to extend support to tobacco farmers who are demanding fair price. However, his visit was marred by stone pelting.

Advertisement

The former chief minister today took to social media platform ‘X’ to accuse Naidu of instigating violence and distract people from the issue of low prices of tobacco crop.

Advertisement

He wrote, “To divert attention from the issue at hand, Chandrababu Naidu connived to send about 40 TDP workers to disrupt the meeting and provoke violence by pelting stones along our route. Thankfully, the farmers and public showed great restraint and did not retaliate against the acute assaults by TDP goons.”

Reddy then went on to wonder what would be the repercussion if the 40,000 strong crowd had decided to retaliate against stone pelting. He also drew a parallel between Naidu and the Roman emperor Nero who played his fiddle while Rome was burning.

“I ask Chandrababu garu, who would be responsible if those 40,000 had reacted? Instead of listening to the farmers’ woes, you filed false cases against them and branded them as rowdies. Isn’t that disgraceful? While farmers are in distress and committing suicides, you are brazenly calling for one year celebrations of your ruinous rule, like Nero was fiddling while Rome was burning down to ashes,” said Reddy.

He urged the chief minister to consider the demands of the suffering farmers.

“Besides, you created a violent situation that could have been devastating given the huge number of people that were present. I condemn these despicable acts in the strictest manner and urge you to help the farmer,” said Reddy.

The violence at Podili prompted YSRCP to question the ruling TDP over lapses in Reddy’s security.