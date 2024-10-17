Naidu rolls out red carpet for investors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has rolled out the red carpet for investors, promising them the best business eco-system with a friendly state government, talented human resources and robust infrastructure after announcing six key policies to boost industrialisation. He has promised to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Instead of harping on the ease of doing business the CM this time has chosen “speed of doing business” as the tagline. The CM, who had once earned the sobriquet of “CEO” when AP was still a unified state, hopes to recreate the magic and rapidly industrialise the state after it lost Hyderabad to bifurcation.

A day after announcing the new policy framework Naidu took to social media platform ‘X’ to invite investors and industrialists to invest in AP, calling this to be the best time for investment. He wrote, “I’m inviting you to invest in our state, where we have rolled out a red carpet to welcome you. In AP, a business-friendly state government, talented youngsters and robust infrastructure await you. The new policy framework has been designed based on comprehensive consultations with industry veterans. The policy framework aims to foster businesses and a spirit of entrepreneurship in our state. We’re building the best business ecosystem in the country.”

He then went on to add, “I personally want to assure that GoAP will take every step to help you set a base in AP and grow. There’s never been a better time to invest in Andhra Pradesh! Collaborate with us on this exciting growth journey where we can expand both -your business horizons and our state’s potential.”

Yesterday, the state Cabinet approved six key policies to attract investments and boost entrepreneurship. These policies include AP industrial development policy, MSME and entrepreneur development policy, food processing, electronics, private parks and integrated clean energy policies. Naidu has said their major focus would remain employment generation and empowering the youth of the state.