Naidu appeals for defence hub in Rayalaseema, clarifies stand on HAL

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said he has appealed to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to set up a hub of defence manufacturing industries in Rayalaseema while dismissing the allegation that he was seeking the shifting of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Bengaluru. On the second day of the party’s conclave, he was re-elected as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a position he has held since 1995.

Speaking after he was elected once gain as the national president of the party, Naidu clarified,“I never asked for the shifting of HAL, located in Bengaluru, to Andhra Pradesh. It’s a massive, strategic facility- such institutions can’t and shouldn’t be moved. I have never sought the relocation of any project from one region to another, and such an idea is never a part of my past record.”

He said, Lepakshi in Anantapur district was highly suited for setting up aircraft manufacturing and defence-related industries. He had recently met Rajnath Singh and requested the establishment of a defence manufacturing hub in AP, particularly in Rayalaseema region. “The Telugu Desam Party is synonymous with development. We never oppose progress, nor do we believe in taking away projects from other states,” he added.

Naidu also announced that the stalled Kadapa Steel Plant was all set to take off.

“Construction works for the long-awaited Kadapa Steel Plant will begin within the next ten days. This project will generate employment for over 3,000 people,” said Naidu. The Rs 4500 crore mega project with a steel production capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum is expected to transform the industrial landscape of Rayalaseema region. The chief minister recently held a meeting with industrialist Sajjan Jindal of the JSW Group, which will be setting up the steel plant.