NAI acquires private papers of former President Kalam

The National Archives of India (NAI) on Monday acquired the private papers of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam here, the Union Ministry of Culture said.

The private papers comprise original correspondences, passport, Aadhar card, Pan card, tour reports, and the lectures delivered by Dr Kalam in various universities as well as organizations. It also comprises several original photographs.

The collection was donated by Dr APJM Nazema Maraikayar, niece of Dr Kalam, and APJMJ Sheik Saleem, grand nephew of Dr Kalam to NAI.

On the occasion, Arun Singhal, Director General, National Archives signed an agreement with Dr APJM Nazema Maraikayar.

Dr Kalam (1931-2015), widely known as the “Missile Man of India”, was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002–2007). Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination. After studying physics and aerospace engineering, he contributed significantly to India’s missile development programs and played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests of 1998.

Working with organizations like DRDO and ISRO, he helped strengthen India’s defense and space capabilities. His achievements earned him numerous honors, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Dr Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books such as “Wings of Fire,” “Ignited Minds,” and “India 2020,” all centered around dreaming big and building a stronger nation.

Known as the “People’s President” for his humble and approachable nature, Dr Kalam dedicated his post-presidency years to education and mentoring young minds. His life remains a symbol of simplicity, perseverance, and visionary leadership. He passed away on July 27, 2015.