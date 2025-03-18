Nagpur violence: Curfew imposed in 10 areas as police appeal to maintain law and order

After violent clashes between two groups, curfew has been imposed in ten police station limits in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The areas fall in the police station jurisdictions of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar.

Advertisement

The city Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singhal issued an order which said that the curfew, which has been imposed since midnight, will remain in force until further orders.

Advertisement

The police have been given the power to block roads in the affected areas to maintain law and order. Anyone violating the curfew will be punishable under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The situation is calm at present. A photo was burnt, after which people gathered. We tried to disperse this crowd. We have also taken action in this regard. Action will be taken against the accused,” said the police commissioner.

The police have appealed to the citizens to cooperate with them in the restoration of peace, law and order.

The police sources said that they have launched a massive combing operation and so far detained 50 people allegedly involved in stone pelting, vandalism and attack on police and fire brigade personnel. A large contingent of police, SRPF and RAF personnel have been deployed. More than a dozen policemen, including the deputy commissioner of police, were injured.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been constantly monitoring the situation, has already appealed to the people to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order and peace. He has also urged the Nagpur citizens not to believe in rumours and not to take the law into their own hands. “Nagpur is a peace-loving city and participates in each other’s happiness and sorrow. In such a situation, do not believe in any rumours, and cooperate with the administration,” he said.

“Whatever has happened in Nagpur’s Mahal area is very inappropriate. It is very wrong for a crowd to gather and throw stones like this. I request all the people of Nagpur to follow law and order. Nagpur city is a city where people will live in harmony. Therefore, no one should disturb the peace. I myself am keeping a close eye on the situation,” he said. “I have clearly told the Nagpur Police Commissioner that strict action should be taken against those who are indulged in violence,” he added.

The chief minister has warned that “If anyone is attacking the police, it will be taken very seriously. Therefore, I request everyone to maintain peace.”

Meanwhile, the opposition has slammed the state government over Monday’s violent clashes in the city. Shiv Sena UBT legislator Aaditya Thackeray sais on his X handle, “The law and order of the state has collapsed like never before. Nagpur, the home city of the CM and Home Minister, is facing this.”