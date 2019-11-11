A photograph of Bohoto Kiba, son of Kilo Kilonser the militant of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) along with his wife brandishing sophisticated assault rifles at their wedding on Saturday has gone viral.

In the picture, the bride and the groom were seen brandishing automatic rifles – M16 and AK 56 – at their wedding reception.

On November 9, Bohoto Kiba got married and a reception party was organised for the guests. The guests were stunned by seeing the newly-wed couple displaying the shiny rifles at the feast.

Like his father, Bohoto Kiba is also a powerful Naga rebel leader. He courted controversy as once he threatened to shoot the members of the press.

“I haven’t seen the picture (bride and groom brandishing automatic rifles) and I am not aware of it,” Nagaland police chief, T. John Longkumer told IANS.

The senior police officials said that the bride and the groom should be arrested for displaying illegal arms which is prohibited under the Arms Act 1959.

The rebel group NSCN-U was formed by breakaway leaders of the Socialist Council of Nagalim – Isak-Muivah and the Myanmar-based Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang. It is one of the seven Naga groups holding peace talks with the government.