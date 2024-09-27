Nadda urges youth to join BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, urged the state’s youth to join the party and contribute to shaping India’s future. Addressing students at Raipur’s Nalanda Campus, he emphasized the crucial role young people can play in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. He highlighted the party’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering inclusive growth. “The youth have immense potential. I invite them to join the BJP and be part of our mission to build a strong, prosperous India,” Nadda said.

He stressed that young professionals with fresh perspectives are vital to bring positive change in politics. “Prime Minister Modi wants young minds to enter politics with new ideas, and that will pave the way for a stronger nation,” he said. He also took aim at opposition parties, accusing them of misleading the youth for their own political gains, without naming specific parties.

During his visit, Nadda raised the party’s membership target for Chhattisgarh from 5 million to 6 million, as part of a broader strategy to expand its base. He emphasized that growing the party’s presence at the grassroots is essential for fulfilling its long-term objectives in the state and across the nation.The senior BJP leader also welcomed former Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Vyas back into the party. Vyas rejoined the BJP in a ceremony presided over by Nadda, further highlighting the party’s focus on expanding its membership and leadership ranks.

Advertisement

Prior to reviewing the membership campaign, the BJP chief held a confidential meeting with a group of senior party leaders. The meeting was attended by the state Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, party’s state in-charge Nitin Nabin, state BJP president Kiran Singh Deo, and MP Brijmohan Agrawal. Discussions reportedly covered the functioning of the state government and upcoming appointments to important posts within corporations and commissions. Sources suggest that while some names have been finalized, further appointments may hinge on the performance of the membership drive.

The closed-door discussions also touched on potential candidates for the South Assembly seat, which became vacant following Brijmohan Agrawal’s election as an MP. The party is keen on fielding a strong candidate, particularly as it seeks to consolidate its position ahead of the elections. In fact, Nadda’s call for the youth to join the party has set the tone for a more aggressive push to meet the heightened membership target, as the BJP gears up for the next electoral battle. His emphasis on youth participation and professional engagement in politics underlines the party’s vision of securing a dynamic and forward-looking leadership base.