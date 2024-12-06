Nadda to launch 100-day TB elimination drive tomorrow

In a decisive step towards eliminating tuberculosis in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is all set to launch the 100 Day TB elimination campaign on Saturday.

The initiative, set to be implemented across 347 districts in 33 states and Union territories, will be launched by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, from Panchkula, Haryana in the presence of Chief Minister, Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and Health Minister of Haryana,Arti Singh Rao.

The campaign underscores the Centre’s commitment to achieving the goal of end-TB by addressing the challenges of tuberculosis (TB) notification and mortality in India under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) of the ministry.

The event is expected to garner attendance of other government dignitaries, officials from the Union Health Ministry, the Haryana state government besides representatives from the civil society.in collaboration with key stakeholders.

The campaign has been designed to enhance TB case detection, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve treatment outcomes, particularly in high-risk groups. It represents yet another significant strategic effort by the country in its bid to strengthen programmatic activities and reduce disparities in TB outcomes across diverse regions of the country to achieve the aim of TB elimination.

This initiative is in line with the vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat that was laid out by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the 2018 Delhi End TB Summit. Since then, critical initiatives have been launched by the programme to strengthen prevention, diagnostic, and treatment services across the country.

The 100-day campaign envisages improving programme performance on key output indicators viz. TB incidence rates, diagnostic coverage, and mortality rates. It also aligns with recent policy enhancements by the Ministry, including increased financial aid for TB patients, under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, and inclusion of household contacts under the social support initiative, Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Some of the key focus areas of the campaign are increasing access to advanced diagnostics, targeted screening among vulnerable groups, specialized care for high-risk individuals, and provision of expanded nutritional support. The initiative will leverage the vast network of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across the country that have taken TB services to the last mile.