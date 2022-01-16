Nadda thanks health workers for making India’s ‘massive’ vaccination drive a success

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday expressed his gratitude to millions of health and frontline workers including doctors, scientists and people of the country for their concerted efforts to make India’s ‘massive’ vaccination drive a success.

Nadda said the success of the vaccination drive was made possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership

In a series of tweets, Nadda said the country had over the years come together in the fight against Covid-19. “…Gratitude to the millions of health and frontline workers, doctors and scientists, and most importantly people of our country for their concerted efforts to make this massive vaccination drive a success,” the BJP president tweeted.

Describing the path to a successful vaccination as an arduous one, Nadda said the seemingly impossible task of vaccinating the country’s 135 crore people was made possible under the stellar leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“Exactly a year ago, India embarked on the arduous journey of vaccinating its more than 135 crore people amidst the raging Covid pandemic. A task that seemed impossible was made possible under the stellar leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. The world stood up and applauded us,” BJP president Nadda tweeted.

Giving details of the vaccination drive, Nadda tweeted that so far the country had administered 156 crore vaccine doses of which 99 crore doses have been given in rural India. “70 percent of our adult population is fully vaccinated. More than 3 crore children have got their first dose since the program began. India has led the fight against Covid-19,” Nadda further tweeted.