Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief JP Nadda held a meeting on Wednesday evening with the party MPs from three of the six regions.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh were also present in the meeting held at the Constitution Club here.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated an array of projects in UP and reinforced that Adityanath would be the CM same for the upcoming elections. His approbation for the UP CM on fighting Covid-19 and debilitating crime syndicates and mafia reign ostensibly left Yogi’s detractors redundant following speculations that he might be replaced before the elections.

BJP MPs from western, Kanpur and Braj region of Uttar Pradesh were present in the meeting.

It is learnt that Nadda told party MPs that BJP government in state under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of Adityanath fulfilling the developmental agenda. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the three regions of Uttar Pradesh were present in the meeting.

Sources said that the chief minister Adityanath spoke about the his government’s development and welfare initiatives.

Nadda will meet the BJP MPs from remaining three regions – Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur – on Thursday evening.

Sources said that meeting has called to discuss party preparedness for next year’s assembly polls.

It is learnt that newly inducted seven ministers in the Union Cabinet has been asked to visit five or more Lok Sabha constituencies to take out Ashirvad Yatra after Independence day to seek blessings of people.

“MPs are asked to spent maximum time in their constituencies and reach out to the people with the developmental agenda and works of BJP government at centre and state,” a party insider said.