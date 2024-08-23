Nadda launches NMR portal of National Medical Commission

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday inaugurated the National Medical Register (NMR) portal of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for registration of all the MBBS doctors who are eligible for registration in India.

The NMC is mandated under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019 which states that the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) shall maintain a national register in electronic form containing the name, address, and all recognized qualifications possessed by a licensed medical practitioner.

The NMR will be a comprehensive and dynamic database for all allopathic (MBBS) registered doctors in India. The uniqueness of the NMR is that it is linked with the Aadhaar ID of the doctors which ensures the individual’s authenticity.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda lauded the NMC and National Health Authority (NHA) “for their hard work and coming out with the National Health Register which will be a comprehensive and dynamic database for all allopathic (MBBS) registered doctors in India.”

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to make India digitally sound and that can happen if the health ecosystem is also digitally sturdy. The National Health Register is a much-awaited step in this direction that will strengthen the digital healthcare ecosystem and will ensure quality healthcare to the people of India,” he said.

The Minister said the NMR will be upgraded and augmented with continuous improvements in the registration process on the portal.

Highlighting the role of the State Medical Councils, Nadda said, “The State Medical Councils are major stakeholders in the development and maintaining of NMR and facilitating the registration process.”

He urged the State Medical Councils for their active participation and to fasten the registration process as their efforts of authentication and speed of authentication will be a key factor in the success of NMR.

“We are also moving in the direction of launching a similar register for the paramedics and other healthcare professionals,” he added.