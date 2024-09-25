Nadda inaugurates Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda virtually inaugurated the Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS here in an initiative of the Centre towards achieving a tobacco-free society.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Union Minister Nadda highlighted that this initiative underscores the Government of India’s commitment to public health under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Department of Psychiatry deserved kudos for spearheading this important initiative. The need for expanding such services in collaboration with other departments in the future will ensure holistic management of patients,” Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

Advertisement

Dr Biswa Ranjan Mishra, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, reiterated the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration for effective tobacco cessation.

He stressed that the centre will provide a comprehensive approach, integrating pharmacological and psychosocial support to aid patients in overcoming tobacco dependence.

The fully functional TCC will be managed by trained psychiatrists and offer specialized treatments for both smoked and chewable forms of tobacco through medications and counselling.

Given the widespread use of tobacco in India and its association with numerous medical conditions, the TCC at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is envisioned as a one-stop centre providing multidisciplinary care and support for individuals looking to quit tobacco.

Tobacco use, both in smoked and chewable forms, continues to be a leading cause of preventable illness and death worldwide.

The launch of the Tobacco Cessation Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar provides individuals struggling with tobacco dependence access to expert care and guidance.

Through a combination of medications, counselling, and psychosocial interventions, the TCC aims to support users in overcoming their addiction, thus paving the way for a healthier, tobacco-free future.