Nadda inaugurates BJP office at Una

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said that 235 party offices out of 512 have been constructed across the country so far and the work is going on for the construction of remaining offices.

Speaking after inaugurating the party office at Una, Nadda said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided in 2014 that 512 offices should be constructed throughout the country. Out of these, 235 offices have been completed and the work is going on for the remaining offices.”

He said that today the BJP is the biggest political party of the world with over 18 crore dedicated and committed workers, adding that the BJP was a political party with a difference and a clear ideology.

The BJP national president said that Prime Minister Modi has provided 22 AIIMS for the country during the last about eight years, and one of them has come up at Bilaspur, which would be dedicated to the state by him on October 5.

Urging the people of the state to be a part of this historic moment, he also appealed to them to ensure the BJP again forms government in the state so that the hands of Prime Minister Modi are further strengthened.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of Himachal Pradesh were fortunate that a party worker from this hilly state was today heading the biggest political party of the world.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home and has provided many projects to the state. One AIIMS, four medical colleges, and PGIMER Satellite Centre are some of these mega projects provided by Prime Minister Modi to the state.

The Prime Minister would be dedicating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur and laying foundation stones of Medical Devices Park, and Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane project for the state, he said, urging the people of the state to be a part of the historic moment by attending the rally of Prime Minister Modi at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur on October 5.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the party office at Una has been equipped with a hall, offices, library, and restroom. It is under the presidentship of JP Nadda that the BJP has succeeded in ensuring the mission repeat in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state of the country, he added.