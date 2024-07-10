Nadda directs to create 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed officials to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, and asked states to operationalize similar steps.

He has also directed AIIMS and all Central government hospitals to have dedicated dengue wards are fully equipped with trained manpower, drugs and other logistics

The Minister’s direction came during a high-level meeting chaired by him to review the dengue situation across the country and preparedness of the public health system for prevention, containment and management of dengue in view of the onset of monsoon and the rise in dengue cases globally.

In the meeting, Nadda was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and preparedness of the Ministry. It was informed that the dengue case fatality rate has reduced from 3.3 per cent (1996) to 0.1 per cent in 2024 as a result of focused, timely and collaborative activities.

Underlining the challenge posed by the onset of monsoon and the threat of increasing number of dengue cases during the rainy season, Nadda emphasised the importance of being prepared against dengue. He directed the officials to gear up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures against dengue.

The Minister urged officials to primarily focus on high burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported. He also asked to proactively work with states to bring tangible results on dengue prevention.

He particularly stressed on inter-ministerial convergence meetings involving the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Education Ministry and Municipal Corporations and local self government for sensitisation on their roles and responsibilities for dengue prevention and control.

“The Centre has been proactively communicating with the states on timely action for prevention and control of dengue activities. Various inter-sectoral meetings have been conducted to sensitise the stakeholders and ministries on their role and responsibilities on prevention and control of dengue,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of communication and awareness enhancement activities, Nadda said, “In order to sensitise communities regarding the aedes mosquito which generally bites in the daytime, awareness campaign among school going children and others to wear clothes that keep the body fully covered, and keeping various water containers, pots etc., free of stagnant water will be taken up at a massive scale. A nationwide IEC campaign for awareness through TV, radio, social media etc., platforms will be taken up across the country.”

The Union Health Minister directed the officials to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, and support for queries on the symptoms, treatment protocols and help during emergency situations. States were also advised to operationalize similar Helpline numbers.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) highlighted the need for sensitising municipal bodies in states for preventing dengue outbreaks. He also suggested improving coolers and tanks in buildings to make them immune from mosquito breeding.