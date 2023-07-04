Nadda appoints new BJP chiefs in four states ahead of LS polls

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday appointed new BJP party chiefs in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand and named former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as member of the party’s National Executive Committee.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was appointed BJP Telangana unit’s chief while former Union Minister D Purandeswari was appointed as its Andhra unit head. Former MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar was named as the Punjab BJP chief while former chief minister Babulal Marandi will be the Jharkhand BJP head.

All the four states where new party chiefs have been named are run by Opposition parties and the BJP is making a determined bid to strengthen its position in these states.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Council of Ministers at the Pragati Maidan and exchanged views on diverse policy-related issues. The PM and the party leadership have given clear indications that some ministers might be drafted for party work in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.