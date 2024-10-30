Nadda administers unity pledge on National Unity Day eve

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday administered a pledge to the staff of his Ministry to strengthen the unity and integrity of India on the eve of National Unity Day.

He administered the pledge to officials and staff from his Ministry at the Nirman Bhawan here, in presence of his deputies — Prataprao Jadhav and Punya Salila Srivastava.

The event aimed to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision and leadership played a pivotal role in unifying the nation.

During the ceremony, Nadda emphasised the importance of national unity in fostering a cohesive and progressive society.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of unity and integrity that Sardar Patel championed. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our actions and policies reflect the spirit of inclusiveness and diversity that makes India unique,” he said.

The event included a reading of the pledge, where all participants vowed to work towards strengthening the bonds of unity among the diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of India.

The Health Ministry said it remains committed to its mission of improving public health and ensuring that the principles of unity and equality are upheld in all its initiatives.

National Unity Day is celebrated in India every year on October 31, to commemorate SardarVallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. On this day, ‘Run for Unity’ is held across the country. People from all walks of life take part in this event.