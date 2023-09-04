N Valarmathi cause of death: What happened to the ISRO scientist ?

Dr. PV Venkitakrishnan, the former director of ISRO, expressed his condolences on the passing of ISRO’s N Valarmathi. He also revealed that her announcement of Chandrayaan-3 marked her final countdown event.

N Valarmathi, the voice behind Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) launch countdowns, has passed away at the age of 64. Her most recent contribution was with Chandrayaan-3, a historic achievement for India.

With her unfortunate demise, ISRO’s iconic voice now belongs to the annals of history. According to a report from ANI, Valarmathi succumbed to a cardiac arrest in a Chennai hospital.

Condolences to N Valarmathi:

Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan, a former ISRO Director, took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express his sorrow over her passing. He lamented the loss of Valarmathi Madam’s voice, which will no longer grace the countdowns of future ISRO missions from Sriharikotta.

He noted that Chandrayaan 3 marked her final countdown announcement and concluded with heartfelt condolences: “An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!” In response to the news of Valarmathi’s demise, individuals turned to social media to offer their condolences.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar expressed his sorrow. He stated that her passing has saddened him. He shared, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate loss of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind numerous @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3.

My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. May she rest in peace. ” One user commented, “Her voice signaled the start of an exceptional and historic journey for our country.

She will always be remembered for her role in the iconic moments of India’s space achievements. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find strength through divine grace.”

Another user expressed, “I noticed her absence during the #AdityaL1 launch. I thought she might be on leave or occupied with other responsibilities. However, I didn’t foresee this unfortunate news. Her presence will be deeply missed. Om Shanti.”