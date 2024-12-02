My doors always open: Dhankhar calls for dialogue amid farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Hours before the proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged the community to embrace diplomacy and constructive dialogue for the swift resolution of their grievances.

Speaking at an event marking the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, he said his doors are always open for the farmers.

“We must remember that we do not fight with our own or deceive our own. Deception is for the enemy, while our own are to be embraced. How can one sleep peacefully when the farmers’ issues are not being resolved swiftly? Dhankhar wondered.

The Vice President commended Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan for initiating discussions on farmers’ concerns, reassuring the community that the government is actively working on solutions.

He urged farmers to engage in open and constructive discussions. “We need to think openly and engage in discussions because this country belongs to all of us,” he said.

Dhankhar further highlighted the importance of farmers’ well-being to the nation’s honour, saying, “When farmers are distressed, it casts a blot on the pride and honor of the nation. This often happens because we keep concerns close to our hearts without expressing them. On this auspicious day, I pledge that my doors will remain open 24 hours a day to resolve the problems of farmers.”

His remarks come as security has been heightened at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Chilla border, where thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, under the banner of various organisations, are preparing to march towards Delhi on Monday to press for their demands.

The protest, spearheaded by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and supported by groups like the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), is to highlight issues related to compensation, agricultural reforms, and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Dhankhar expressed confidence in a peaceful resolution, urging farmers to abandon confrontational attitudes.

“Wherever my farmer brothers are and whichever protest they may be part of, my words will reach them, and they will pay attention. I am confident that a convergence of positive energy will lead to the swiftest resolution of farmers’ issues,” he added.