MVA leads in Maharashtra; Geniben Thakor gives Cong victory in Gujarat

In a surprise turn of events, the opposition-backed Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) took a lead in 29 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on Tuesday, even as the exit polls had indicated a clear majority for the BJP.

Various exit polls had predicted 22 to 35 seats to the Mahayuti (the BJP-NCP-Sena alliance) in Maharashtra, and 15 to 26 seats to the MVA.

Overall, the INDIA bloc has gained lead in 29 seats — Congress in 11, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in 10, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP in eight seats.

The NDA has a total of 18 seats leading — BJP with 11, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena with 6, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP with 1 seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 seats in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena (undivided) won 18 seats. The NCP (undivided) won 4 seats, and the Congress won 1 seat.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, battleground Maharashtra witnessed intense contests between the split Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party factions — Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS UBT) and Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction (SHS); NCP Sharad Pawar faction (NCP SP) and NCP Ajit Pawar group.

The BJP contested in 28 constituencies, with its allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) in 14 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi members saw Shiv Sena (UBT) competing in 21 constituencies, Congress in 17, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10.

The Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra was held in five phases.

Addressing a press conference, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the results showed the situation was favourable in the country for political change, and added that the INDIA bloc leaders are likely to meet in Delhi on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.

“I spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury. The INDIA alliance meeting is likely to be held in Delhi tomorrow. Final decision is expected to be taken by this evening,” he said.

“I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form a government. We will meet tomorrow and take a decision unanimously on the future course of action,” he added.

As the trends indicated that the BJP might not achieve a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said he had not spoken to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar or TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, contrary to media reports.

MP Sanjay Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should concede defeat as people have rejected his government. “We have stopped Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. Narendra Modi should concede defeat as people have rejected his government,” the Sena (UBT) leader said.

The Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 28-32 seats out of the total 48 while the INDIA bloc may win 16-20 seats in the state.

In Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar with a wide margin of over 7.4 lakh votes. He contested against Sonal Ramanbhai Patel from the Congress.

Geniben Thakor of the Congress secured the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, defeating Rekha Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 30,000 votes.

The BJP had aimed to win all 26 seats in Gujarat for the third time.

Thakor emerged as the sole winner from her party. Banaskantha has been a BJP stronghold, with Parbatbhai Patel winning the seat in 2019 by defeating Congress’s Parthi Bhatol by 3,68,000 votes and securing it in the 2014 elections as well.

Analysts attribute Thakor’s victory to her strong grassroots connection and the significant support she received from the influential Thakor community, which has a substantial presence in Banaskantha.

Following the rejection of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination form due to inconsistencies in proposers’ signatures and the withdrawal of other contenders before polling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was proclaimed the undisputed winner from the Surat seat.