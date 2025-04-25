Muslims stage protests against Pakistan across MP

A large number of people from the Muslim community came out against terrorism—wearing black armbands, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, and burning effigies of terrorism—after the Friday prayers in various cities across Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

According to reports from different cities, even women and children joined the protests against Pakistan and terrorism, as Muslims unitedly called for stern action against the perpetrators of Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

In the state capital Bhopal, the protesters held placards reading ‘Hindustan zindabad, Pakistan murdabad.’

Several Muslim women clad in burqas and children wearing black armbands also shouted anti-Pakistan slogans and burnt an effigy of terrorism.

A little child, wearing a white skullcap, was seen holding a placard that read, ‘Stop Shedding Blood.’

Some of the protesters asserted that terrorism has no religion, and demanded that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack be caught and hanged.

Similar protests were also reported from Harda, Sagar, Indore, Mandsaur, and other parts of the state.