Muslim groups, political parties raise a united voice against Waqf Act in Patna

Protests against the changes to the Waqf law are escalating in Bihar. A massive rally against the Waqf Act was organised by the Imarat-e-Shariah at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, drawing a large turnout. The Imarat-e-Shariah represents Muslims of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The conference raised a united and dignified voice against the Waqf Act, 2025, which is widely seen as trampling upon the Islamic principles of Waqf (charitable endowment), undermining religious autonomy, and infringing upon fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Several political outfits, including the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, and AIMIM, extended their support to the conference, stating that this demonstration was important not only for the protection of Waqf properties but also for safeguarding constitutional rights.

The political leaders also voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Act, arguing it harms the Muslim community and should be scrapped.

Addressing the rally, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act was entirely legitimate, asserting that their collective resistance to this law, which they see as infringing on the rights of the Muslim community, would ultimately succeed.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaffirmed his party’s strong opposition to the Waqf Act, vowing not to allow its implementation in Bihar.

“We will send the Waqf Act to the dustbin,” he declared, adding that the RJD, under Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership, has consistently opposed the bill in both Houses of Parliament and even raised the issue before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and the Supreme Court.

“Whether in the House, on the streets, or in the courts, we are with the people in this struggle,” he asserted.

Tejashwi also targeted the ruling dispensation, stating, “Those who have harmed the Constitution will have to relinquish power after the October-November polls in Bihar, and a pro-poor government will be formed.”

AIMIM state president and MLA Akhtarul Iman declared, “Both India’s Constitution and Islamic Shariah law are vital to us. Muslims cannot survive without Shariah. We will crush anyone attempting to eliminate it.”