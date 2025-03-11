Muslim cleric slams demand for separate facilities for Muslims in Ballia hospital

Maulana Shahabuddin Rajvi Barelvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, reacted sharply to a statement of BJP MLA Ketki Singh that Ballia Medical College should have separate facilities for Muslim patients.

The maulana said here on Tuesday that the statement of the MLA from Bansdih in Ballia is grossly reprehensible. “In this country, it has become a habit with people to make hate-filled statements. The BJP MLA’s statement is based on impatience and ignorance,” he said.

Ketki Singh had suggested separate wards for Muslims in Ballia Medical College to ensure safety of Hindus. The maulana said if a hospital could be divided into Hindu and Muslim sections, there should be separate sections based on religion in primary schools, colleges, and universities.

He further said, “There are Muslim and Christian countries which make no such discrimination among their citizens. There is no such discrimination even in our India.”

“It is evident from the MLA’s words that the hearts and minds of some are filled with hatred against Muslims. As legislators they are supposed to talk of brotherhood and social harmony rather than instigating sectarian conflicts,” the cleric said.