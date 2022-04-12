“Musilms should lead peaceful and respectful life” calls Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa happens to be one of the first leaders in BJP who has come out and demanded an end to divisive politics in Karnataka. The Hindu groups in the state are taking every opportunity to flare up the minorities and polarize the vote bank before the state goes into the polls early next year.

Karnataka has seen a series of communal controversies which have flared the sentiments of people. It all started with the Hijab row. Then the Hindu organizations demanded a ban on Halal Meat. This was followed by a demand to ban the muslim traders near religious places. After this there was a demand to ban loudspeakers during the Azaan.

B.S.Yediyurappa at such a critical moment seems to have taken the lead to pacify the environment in the state. While talking to the media on Monday said that “The chief minister has stated that law and order will be protected. I will advise him (the chief minister) to put an end to all this (divisive politics) and focus on the job at hand. All communities should live in peace and dignity,”

The former chief minister added that “We have to live together and see to it that such incidents don’t repeat here…let’s stop all these and do our jobs. Muslims also should lead a peaceful and respectful life”.

“His statement is a welcome move but the chief minister B.S.Bommai needs to come out and make more such statements to make an impact on the right wing Hindu groups who are trying to polarize the environment in the state before the polls” says senior journalist KG Vasuki.

When he made this statement there were reactions on twitter related to this.

The BJP launched its pre-election campaign in the state by forming three teams to study and analyse the ground reality in the state. This statement was made by the former CM while answering the media at bangalore.