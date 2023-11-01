Musical Celebration at Ghanta Ghar Marks J-K Union Territory Foundation Day

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department hosted a musical event at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk to commemorate the Union Territory Foundation Day.

The event featured renowned Kashmiri singers who captivated the local audience with their melodious tunes. A large gathering of locals and tourists graced the occasion. Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Director of Tourism Kashmir, explained that the event’s purpose was to showcase the progress achieved in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 four years ago and promote the message of unity. He also emphasized that the return of peace to the Kashmir Valley is evident through the organization of such events in Lal Chowk and Ghanta Ghar.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration designated October 31 as ‘Union Territory Foundation Day’ to emphasize the positive transformations that have occurred since the region’s establishment as a Union Territory four years ago.

Nasir Ali Khan, speaking to ANI, shared, “Artists from different parts of Kashmir performed and conveyed a powerful message of peace. The event offered a glimpse of Kashmir’s rich culture and unity. The celebration of Jammu and Kashmir UT Foundation Day reflects significant changes in the past five years, with substantial development and an influx of national and international tourists. It sends a strong message of peace, welcoming people from various regions.” (ANI)