Murmu in Chhattisgarh, 2-day visit to focus on tribal welfare, education

President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Chhattisgarh commenced today with a ceremonial welcome at Raipur’s Mana Airport. Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai received her. Upon arrival, she was greeted by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal, and MLA Khushwant Singh Saheb, among others.

President Murmu will preside over the convocation ceremonies of AIIMS Raipur and NIT Raipur. AIIMS’s second convocation, already underway, is being graced by her presence, while NIT Raipur’s 14th convocation is sscheduled later for the day.

At the NIT Raipur convocation, degrees will be awarded to 1,439 students, including 1,044 graduates from B.Tech and B.Arch programmes, 225 from MCA and M.Tech programmes, and 170 Ph.D. recipients. President Murmu will personally present degrees to 13 gold medalists, adding prestige to this significant academic ceremony. The President’s visit will also feature key engagements at Purkhauti Muktangan, where she will disburse the 9th installment of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a state government initiative offering Rs 1,000 in monthly support to beneficiary women across the state. Through this programme, approximately Rs 5,227 crore has already been distributed in last eight months. Beneficiary women will share their success stories with the President

President Murmu will also inaugurate the Surguja block at Purkhauti Muktangan. Governor Deka will present her with the first copies of newly published books by the Tribal Welfare Department. She will also meet with members of the local tribal community, fostering a deeper connection with Chhattisgarh’s cultural roots.

As President begins her two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, the city has implemented heightened security measures. Heavy vehicles will be restricted on Ring Road No. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with public access briefly paused along VVIP routes during the President’s convoy movements.