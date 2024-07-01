Murder-accused arrested while trying to flee in woman’s attire in Odisha

A triple-murder accused, who was acquitted by the court two months back due to lack of evidence, was arrested by the police on Monday in a dramatic sequence of events while trying to flee in a woman’s attire in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after brutally attacking his wife and younger brother.

The arrested man, identified as Bikram Das (42) of Madhusudanpur village under Patkura police station, allegedly assaulted his wife Subhadra (38) and his younger brother Sangram (39) on Sunday.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the village in a woman‘s attire to escape arrest as police launched a manhunt to nab him.

Interestingly, the accused Bikram was sitting in a bus with other women passengers while trying to flee from the village.

The women passengers smelling foul play raised an alarm after they found that the accused was travelling in a woman’s attire. The fellow passengers later stopped him from fleeing and informed the police, said Inspector Pradeep Pradhan of Patkura police station.

The accused was earlier arrested in 2018 November on the charge of killing three members of a family. But, he was acquitted by the court two months back as all the 29 witnesses turned hostile.

After being lodged in jail for six years on murder charge, the accused committed another crime yesterday. The arrested accused was later remanded to judicial custody after a local Court rejected his bail application, added the police officer.