Munde embezzled Rs 200 crore in Agri Department scam, alleges Anjali Damania

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania, at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, accused Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde of a scam in the Agriculture Department. She alleged that as the agriculture minister in the previous Mahayuti cabinet headed by Chief Minister Shinde Munde pulled off the scam by releasing funds worth Rs 200 crore after issuing an illegal government resolution (GR) though the cabinet had not taken any decision to sanction the amount.

She said he not only issued a false and illegal order but he also made an additional demand of Rs 500 crore to be sanctioned. “Some decisions were taken in the cabinet on September 23 and September 30, but Dhananjay Munde issued orders based on the decisions that were not at all related to the Agriculture Department. Although there was no mention of the Rs 200 crore fund sanctioned in the minutes of the cabinet meeting, Dhananjay Munde issued a letter to sanction that amount.

Apart from this, he demanded an additional Rs 500 crore in October 2024. A corrupt person like Dhananjay Munde is not fit to be a minister, let alone an agriculture minister,” Damania added. “This is a good example of the depths to which this minister can go. Immediate action must be taken against him. Such a person has no right to be in the cabinet,” Damania said, after releasing the illegal GR with then agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde’s signature on it.

“I have proved with evidence how Santosh Deshmukh’s alleged killer Valmik Karad and Munde are together. I have also shown how agricultural materials were purchased at high prices. It has come to light how IFFCO products are sold on many websites,” she said. She said as long as Dhananjay Munde is in the cabinet, no action can be expected in the Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.”Dhananjay Munde gives only vague answers whenever he is asked about allegations against him. From now on, Munde must come before the media with evidence if he wants to answer the allegations against him,” Anjali Damania said. “Until Dhananjay Munde is out of the cabinet, the Santosh Deshmukh murder investigation will go nowhere.

So, I showed how Valmik Karad and Dhananjay Munde are related. Later, I showed documents to prove how Karad and Dhananjay Munde are partners in companies. I proved that a serving minister gets direct profits from a company owned by the state. Dhananjay Munde’s signature was on the company’s balance sheet, but nothing happened. Now, I have exposed the agriculture department scam. I have given information about how Munde purchased nano urea which cost only Rs 92, for Rs 220. I ordered bottles of nano urea and nano DAP and tweeted their prices,” Anjali Damania said.