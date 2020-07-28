India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, on Tuesday saw its lowest single-day spike in three months with just 700 Coronavirus cases even as the city recorded its highest testing figures with nearly 9,000 tests.

A total of 8,776 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Monday.

Informing about the same on Twitter, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray described the increase in testing as “chase the virus in full capacity.”

He, however, cautioned against letting down the guard and urged the people of the city to continue wearing masks.

“Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc . It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to ‘test at will’ (sic),” Aaditya said in another tweet.

Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc . It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to “test at will”.

(2/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 28, 2020

For the fourth consecutive day, the Coronavirus pandemic continued a downward trend in Maharashtra, relegating Mumbai from the top three on Monday.

In a major relief for the residents of the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a recovery rate of 73 per cent and a case doubling rate of 68 days in Mumbai.

The state notched 7,924 new Coronavirus cases, down from the highest tally of 10,576 on July 22, though fresh cases continue to soar in the 7,000-plus range for most days in the second half of July.

The number of deaths in the state continued in the 200-plus range with 227 fatalities on Monday – but still lower than the single day’s record of 298 on July 23.

With the fresh fatalities, the state’s death toll went up to 13,883, while the total cases rose to 383,723 – both highest in the country.

The state’s recovery rate increased for the third day from 56.74 per cent to 57.84 per cent on Monday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.62 per cent.

As many as 8,706 recovered patients returned home on Monday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 221,944.