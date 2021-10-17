Mumbai records no Covid death for first time since March 26, 2020

Notching an achievement, Mumbai on Sunday reported zero Covid-19 deaths, for the first time since March 26, 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the city in a big way.

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, who is one of the Guardian Ministers of Mumbai, hailed the development as “good news” after nearly 20 months.

“Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe. We are here to serve you!” he exhorted Mumbaikars in tweets late this evening.

The city also recorded 367 new cases, while 518 fully recovered patients went home on Sunday, heartening the city health authorities. Presently, 5,030 active cases still remain in the city as the harried health authorities heave a sigh of relief over the nil fatalities.

However, Covid-19 scarred the country’s commercial capital considerably with 751,293 total infections till date and 16,180 deaths, the highest in the country.

Presently, the city’s doubling rate has increased to 1,214 days, with a recovery rate as high as 97 per cent now.

Currently, there are no containment zones in the city’s chawls or slums, but only 50 residential buildings remain under seal now, a major improvement over the tense days during the deadly first and second waves of Covid when these figures ran into thousands.