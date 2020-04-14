A man in Mumbai named Vinay Dubey has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police for allegedly having a connection with the Bandra incident on Tuesday.

Dubey in a video appealed the migrant workers to come together against the lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He contended that the migrant workers are not getting enough care amid the lockdown and are stranded in Maharashtra with no work and money.

As per the reports, Vinay Dubey was taken into custody by the Navi Mumbai Police for mobilizing the crowd and spreading rumours.

Dubey in a video has appealed to the government to start running trains from April 18 for the migrant workers hailing from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, failing which he urged the migrant workers to come out in large number at Bandra Railway Station in protest against the Maharashtra government.

Interestingly, in this “threatening message”on Twitter, Dubey had tagged Prime Minister Office as well Chief Minister Office apart from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and others.

As per the reports, Mumbai Police is investigating the possible links which he might have with today’s incident.

Police have registered FIR against around 1000 people in the Bandra incident under Sections 143, 147, 149, 186 and 188 of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Earlier in the day, after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the lockdown, hoards of migrant workers in the afternoon gathered outside Mumbai’s Bandra station in protest against the decision.

Video footage showed thousands of people gathered at the Bandra station thrashing the social distancing appeal which was again made by the Prime Minister in his today’s address to the nation.

As per the reports, the migrant workers were demanding permission to return to their native places.