Mumbai: Local train services on Harbour line resumes after torrential rains

Mumbai’s local train services on Harbour line resumed their service after the water receded in the aftermath of torrential rains across Mumbai on Wednesday. Local trains were delayed and operating at a cautious speed, according to Central Railways.

CPRO, Central Railway in a statement said, “Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm.”

After rains stopped at many places and water receded from tracks, services were resumed on the Central Railway local main line.

Railway commuters walked on tracks at the Chunabhatti Railway station as Mumbai faced severe waterlogging followed by torrential rains.

Earlier Central Railways issued an appeal to commuters.

In a post on X, Central Railways shared, “For your safety, please remain inside the train and avoid stepping onto the tracks. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, local trains are delayed and operating at a cautious speed. We urge passengers to stay on board as you are safest inside the train. As the water recedes, the train will continue its journey to your destination. Your cooperation is essential for ensuring everyone’s safety.”

Western Railway issued a statement that despite heavy rainfall in the city, local trains on Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban network were running normally.

Torrential rains in Mumbai led to landslide at the Mumbra by-pass road on Wednesday night.

Fire Officer Swapnil Sarnobat said, “The landslide occurred because of heavy rains going on since the evening. This area of Mumbra by-pass is prone to landslides during rains. We received information around 9:30 pm about the incident. Rocks have been removed from the road.”

Heavy traffic snarls was witnessed on Eastern Express Highway following torrential rains across Mumbai.

Amid heavy rain in Mumbai, SpiceJet on Wednesday said that flight departures, arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected,” said SpiceJet.

Meanwhile, seven go-arounds and two flight diversions reported till 20:09 hours, as per PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls was witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai’s Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, Chembur and heavy traffic snarls was witnessed on Kurla bridge following the rain.

In a post on X Mumbai Police said, “In view of the Red alert in Mumbai & suburbs, issued by IMD, a holiday has been declared for all schools & colleges for tomorrow, 26th September 2024. Mumbaikars are requested to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. Dial 100 in case of any emergencies.”

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani took stock of the rain situation in the city.

BMC said in a statement, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning at 8.30 am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required.”

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase announced public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday in view of incessant rainfall as predicted by IMD. IMD has issued an orange alert for tomorrow in the Pune district.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts while for Ratnagiri district on September 26.

On September 25, in its daily weather bulletin for the nation, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Bihar; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka & Telangana.