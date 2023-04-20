Follow Us:
Mumbai: Income tax raids underway at offices of producer Vinod Bhanushali, other production houses

The raids are taking place at the office of Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali in BKC

ANI | New Delhi | April 20, 2023 1:52 pm

Income tax department. Representation Image (File Photo)

The income tax raids are underway at multiple production houses in Mumbai, including the office of producer Vinod Bhanushali and the house of Jayantilal Gada, the Income Tax department said Wednesday.

Notably, the search operations are taking place since Wednesday morning. As per the I-T department, the raids are being carried out for alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities.

The raids are taking place at the office of Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali in BKC.
The I-T team is also carrying out searches at the premises of producer Jayantilal Gada.
Other than them, three more production houses are also being raided.
Further details are awaited in the case.

