After the Coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of three policeman within a span of three days in Mumbai, cops over the age 55 have been reportedly asked to stay home.

Mumbai Police has asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the Coronavirus infection. They have been told not to come for work until the virus is brought under control, officials said.

The decision was taken by the Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh after three policemen, who were above the age of 50, died of Coronavirus.

A 56-year-old head constable, Shivaji N Sonawane, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, two head constables had passed away in different parts of the city. Both were battling COVID-19 for the past few days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have condoled the demise of the Mumbai police officials, and assured they would do whatever possible for their families.

With 8,590 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 369 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,282 patients have recovered.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 29,435, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, with the toll in the country due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic rising to 934.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 21,632 and as many as 6,869 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

India recorded 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours due to Coronavirus, which is the sharpest ever increase in death and cases in India so far.