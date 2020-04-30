Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away today morning after a two-year battle with leukemia.

In a tweet, PM Modi described the late actor as “multifaceted, endearing and lively”, while adding that he was a “powerhouse of talent”.

The Prime Minister also offered his condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family and admirers.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Earlier in September last year, PM Modi during his visit to the United States for the Howdy Modi! event, had wished Rishi Kapoor good health, who had left for India just a few days before following the completion of his treatment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said that “Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema” and “he will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills”.

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his grief over the passing away of the iconic actor.

“Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Singh said in a tweet.

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

People from all walks of life, including filmstars and sportspersons, paid their tributes to the actor.

Kapoor has not been keeping well and was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he suffered some breathing problem.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise has come as a shock for the film industry as well as the entire country as another finest artist, Irrfan Khan, passed away on Wednesday following a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tributes to Khan.

PM Modi had said that the demise of actor Irrfan Khan is a “loss to the world of cinema and theatre”.

Expressing his condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the iconic actor, PM Modi said Khan will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.