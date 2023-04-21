Multi-,pronged probe into attack on Army convoy

Drones and sniffer dogs on Friday joined the special forces to track down the group of about 7 Pakistan backed terrorists who fired armor-piercing bullets and then tossed grenades that killed 5 soldiers of the Indian Army and injured another a day earlier in Bhatta-Durian area in the BG Sector of Poonch that has in the past also witnessed long stretched encounters between the security forces and terrorists.

The entire area has been cordoned and a massive search operation jointly launched in the thickly forested area by the special forces of the Army, police and security forces. Top brass of the Army, BSF and J&K Police are camping in the area to oversee the search operations.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) headed by a DIG has reached the spot to investigate the attack. Men of the bomb disposal squad and forensic science laboratory also picked samples of the explosives used by terrorists in the attack.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh reviewed the situation with top officers of the Army who also visited the spot.

Director General of BSF Dr. SL Thaosen also reached here from New Delhi and took stock of the situation. ADG (Western Command) PV Rama Sastry and IG DK Boora briefed him about the critical aspects of border security and domination of the International Border (IB) and LOC in wake of yesterday’s terror attack at the Army convoy.

The DG BSF gave special emphasis to domination of the LOC and IB in view of the recent incidents in Jammu and Rajouri areas.

What was causing concern was the terrorists using armor-piercing bullets that are designed to penetrate bulletproof vehicles and protective shields.

Bullet holes were visible on the truck carrying these soldiers. Four out of the five soldiers deployed for counter-terror operations killed in the terror attack were from Punjab and one from Orissa.

The Bhatta-Durian near Mendhar that is along the LOC had in October 2021 witnessed the death of 9 soldiers of the Indian Army in a counter-terrorist operation that stretched to more than 25 days but the terrorists managed to escape. Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed on 11 October 2021 and four more in the gun battle with terrorists.

There were reports of Pakistani agencies trying to revive terrorism in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri along the Line of Control (LOC) that had prior to 2003 remained the gateway for entry of terrorists into J&K from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

The two districts were dormant for the past 20 years following Operation Sarp Vinash in 2003 by the Army at the Hill-Kaka near Darhal in Poonch where Pakistani terrorists had built concrete bunkers that were also used as transit camps for infiltrating terrorists.

Intentions of Pakistani agencies became clear three months ago on 1 January when terrorists selectively shot dead seven civilians, including 2 children, in the Dhangri village of Rajouri. Efforts to track down terrorists involved in the incident have not yet yielded positive results. The Kotranka and Buddhal areas of Rajouri were rocked with a string of explosions that created fear among the residents.

Security forces have sealed the road through Bhatta-Durian and vehicular traffic was being diverted from there. Angry protests were held across the Jammu region against the terror attack.

Political leaders of J&K have condemned the attack. J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the killing of soldiers will be avenged.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Terrible news of a terror attack in Poonch that claimed the lives of 5 army jawans in the line of duty. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said he was deeply saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack. People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone has also condemned the attack. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned the “heinous attack” in Poonch.