Multi-layer security, 38 companies of CAPF deployed at counting centres

With the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and multi-layered security arrangements, the Delhi Police has left no stone unturned to ensure smooth counting of votes for the assembly elections in the national capital on Saturday.

Special Commissioner of Police and Nodal Officer for assembly polls, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said, “For the smooth counting of votes, 38 companies of CAPF, with 2 companies at each centre, have been deployed across the 19 counting centres.”

“Moreover, a multi-layered security arrangement has been made, with the outer layer manned by Delhi Police and inner layers by CAPFs, as per directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he said.

Srivastava elaborated that an Additional Deputy Commissioner-level officer has been made in charge of each counting centre, and that entry points, doors, handheld metal detectors, and X-ray baggage scanners have been installed at the counting centres.

The Nodal Officer highlighted that only those authorised by the ECI will be allowed inside the premises of the counting centres and that mobile phones have been banned inside.

The candidates and the District Election Officer (DEO) will be assisted by Delhi Police personnel, he said, adding that PCR vans will also remain deployed outside the counting centres.

In order to ensure free and fair counting of votes, anti-sabotage arrangements have been ensured at all 19 centres.

Stating details about the offenders booked by the police during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Special CP mentioned that 1,100 cases of MCC violations have been filed and over Rs 11.70 crore in cash has been seized from January 7 to February 6.

Additionally, one lakh litres of illegal liquor and 206 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore in the international market were also recovered during this period.

Over 35,000 offenders were arrested under the provisions of preventive action and the BNS and Representation of People (RP) Act.