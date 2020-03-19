Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday hits out at certain opposition leaders demanding ‘shut down’ of Parliament amid the novel coronavirus threat asking them not to spread panic.

Naqvi appealed to defeat the deadly coronavirus through ‘determination’ instead of ‘panic’.

“Unfortunately, some leaders are asking the Parliament to be shut. We should stand strongly with the country, from Parliament,” he said.

“We are determined to defeat coronavirus. I think we should not be afraid or make people fear the virus. What we need to do is to defeat the coronavirus with strong determination,” he added.

Minister further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself monitoring the situation and ensuring better facilities are available for Indians to fight against the deadly virus.

Earlier, PM Modi has also urged the MPs and MLAs to not to raise the demands to adjourn their respective houses saying this will low the morale of public.

PM’s comments came a day after the adjournment of Madhya Pradesh Asssembly where the BJP was seeking to move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Kamal Nath and dethrone him from the position.

PM Modi is also set to address the nation on the COVID-19 crisis at 8 pm.

As of now, India has reported 169 positive cases with three deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Offices have provided ‘work from home’ option to its employees, many trains are cancelled, CBSE board exams are postponed and cinema halls, nightclubs, national monuments, temples and other public places are shut as a precautionary measure to tackle the spread of deadly virus.