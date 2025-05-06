MPESB releases answer key for Middle and Primary School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025; check here

The answer key for the MP Middle and Primary School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) on its official website — esb.mp.gov.in. The answer key includes subjects for Secondary Teachers (Sports, Music – Singing and Playing) as well as Primary Teachers (Sports, Dance, Music – Singing and Playing).

The MP Middle and Primary School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025 was held on April 20, 2025, and candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results by visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

As part of the recruitment drive, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board aims to fill a total of 10,785 vacant posts for middle and primary teachers.

The process of recruitment began on January 28, 2025. With the answer key for the MPESB Middle and Primary School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025 now released online, candidate can check their answers by following the easy steps given below.

Steps to check the MPESB Middle and Primary School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025 answer key

1. Visit the MPESB official website – esb.mp.gov.in

2. Click on the “Middle and Primary Teacher Answer Key 2025” link

3. Enter the required details and submit

4. Your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download a printout for further reference