MP police seizes 72,000 bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 1.2 crore

In one of the biggest seizures of banned cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, the police confiscated 72000 bottles of cough syrup containing the banned drug codeine in the Sagar district of the state.

According to the police officials, the cough syrup was packed in 800 boxes and the value of the seized bottles is more than Rs 1.22 crore.

Police had received inputs that the banned syrup was being sold in the Rewa district. During investigations, the police tracked down the supply chain to Sagar.

According to Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jaideep Prasad, a police team raided the godown of medicine supplier Arvind Jain and his son Sattu Jain in Sagar on Sunday. On searching the premises, the police team seized the cough syrup bottles.

The police official said that Arvind Jain and Sattu Jain were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the MP Drugs Control Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on in the matter.