MP: Muslim clerics meet HM, DGP to voice their concern over Khargone’s communal violence

A delegation of Muslim clerics headed by Bhopal Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi met Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena and the State Home Minister Narottam Mishra to raise their concern over Khargone’s communal violence.

In a letter handed over to the state home minister, the delegation raises its concern over the announcement by Bajrang Dal and other Hindu religious groups taking out processions in Muslim-dominated areas on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16).

They requested to ensure tight security in Muslim-dominated areas to avoid any unexpected incident in the state capital.

The letter quoted, “Bajrang Dal has announced to take out a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Muslim dominated areas, which are highly sensitive with narrow lanes. They are repeatedly warning on social media to carry out a procession in Itwara and Budhwara localities. During this ongoing Ramzan festival, people of the Muslim community in these areas are worried.”

The delegation also expressed its concern over the state government’s action against the Muslim community and accused the police and government of biased action.

“This is nothing less than oppression of Muslims. Those who are guilty should be punished but without probing the veracity of accusations houses and business establishments of Muslims are being demolished,” said Syed Mushtaq Ali.

He further said that they have informed that CCTV cameras would be installed in all the mosques across the state. And the state home minister and the DGP have assured of the deployment of heavy police to avert any untoward situation and maintain a harmonious situation during Ramzan.

Narottam Mishra applauded the move to install CCTV cameras in mosques and said, “If CCTV cameras help in diminishing any confusion it must be installed.”