MP minister slams Muslim cleric’s objection to Shami’s daughter playing Holi

Denouncing the objections raised by All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi to Holi celebrations by Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s daughter, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang has written to Shami asking him and his daughter not to be cowed down by ‘fundamentalists’ and ‘extremists’.

Castigating Rizvi for his indiscretion, purportedly aimed at disturbing the social and cultural harmony of the country, Sarang said such acts would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

Shami’s daughter played Holi as per the culture and traditions of the country. No one has the right to threaten a little girl in such a manner, he averred.

Advertisement

The minister questioned the silence of the Opposition Congress, especially Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the incident. “Where is Priyanka Gandhi, who keeps chanting the slogan of ‘Ladki hun, lar sakti hun’ (I am a girl, I can fight),” he asked.

He said the silence of Congress’ top leadership over the incident is a clear indication that the party only indulges in politics of appeasement.

Sarang also slammed Rizvi for having raised objections to Mohammed Shami drinking water during a cricket match in the ongoing month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe fast during the day. He said all religions, including Hinduism and Islam, teach that motherland is the top priority and Shami has given his best to the country.

Sarang demanded an immediate public apology from Rizvi over the latter’s “objectionable” remarks.