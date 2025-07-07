MP Manish Jaiswal, MLA Roshan Lal detained en route to flag dispute site in Hazaribagh; Section 144 imposed

Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal and Barkagaon MLA Roshan Lal Chaudhary were detained by police at the Sikri police station on Monday while they were en route to Beltu village in the Keradari block. Citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, local authorities barred them from proceeding to the disputed site, where tensions have been simmering between two communities over a flag installation.

The two public representatives were reportedly placed under temporary detention and kept under watch at the police station. The incident has sparked political debate in the region, as both leaders represent the area—Beltu falls within Hazaribagh Lok Sabha and Barkagaon Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, MP Jaiswal expressed disappointment at being stopped despite being a public representative. “We only intended to contribute toward resolving the issue peacefully. The situation in the village has been tense for the past two days. As elected representatives, we have a duty to assess and help defuse the situation,” he said.

He further urged the district administration to avoid any action driven by vendetta, requesting that no homes or shops be demolished and that the recently installed flag at the center of the controversy be removed peacefully.

The district administration, meanwhile, maintained that the restrictions were necessary to prevent escalation and ensure law and order in a sensitive situation. Efforts to mediate and defuse the communal tensions in Beltu have been ongoing, though a resolution has yet to be achieved.

The move to detain elected leaders under Section 144 has raised eyebrows, with several locals and political observers questioning whether such a step was proportionate. The issue continues to develop, with pressure mounting on the administration to bring a swift and balanced resolution.