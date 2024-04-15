MP: Joint team of police and excise personal raids tribal Cong MLA’s residence

A joint team of the MP Police and the State Excise personnel conducted raids on Sunday evening at the residence and other premises of sitting tribal Congress MLA, Nilesh Uikey, in Chhindwara district on a complaint of hoarding of cash and liquor, but returned empty handed.

The opposition Congress termed the action as high-handed and accused the ruling BJP of harassing a tribal public representative by misusing power and administrative machinery.

According to Chhindwara SP Manoj Khatri, a team of police and excise department personnel searched several places in Rajola Raiyat village on Sunday evening, after receiving a complaint of hoarding of liquor and cash.

The SP said the team did not find anything at the raided spots and came back.

As per MLA Nilesh Uikey, who represents the Pandhurna (Schedule Tribe) assembly seat in Chhindwara, the police and excise team raided his house and agricultural fields at around 4 pm on Sunday.

He said the team conducted the raid for three hours, but did not find anything objectionable related to elections.

He alleged that the BJP is desperate due to the fear of defeat and trying to scare a tribal MLA.

Uikey said the action was an insult to the tribal community and the tribal people from the area would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to the development, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that the BJP has continuously been putting pressure on Congress leaders by conducting raids and taking other actions.

“Congress tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey was pressurised, but when he did not succumb to it, raids were conducted on him,” Nath claimed in a post on social media platform X on Monday afternoon.

Nath said that the way raids were conducted at Uikey’s residence, under-construction buildings, farms and other places and nothing was found after hours of searching, it is clear that the BJP is misusing the administration and harassing Congress leaders and workers.

“I strongly condemn such action, and workers of the party are with Nilesh Uikey. I call upon the party workers not to be afraid of such repression and harassment and go before the public in complete unity. The people of Chhindwara will not tolerate such atrocities. I not only have hope but also full faith that truth shall prevail,” Nath averred.