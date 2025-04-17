MP Guv stresses availability of sickle cell anemia medicines

Appreciating the initiative of mobile medical units in remote areas under the ‘PM Janman Yojana’, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel emphasised the need to ensure all essential arrangements, including the availability of medicines for sickle cell anaemia, in these mobile units, especially in special tribal regions inhabited by Baiga, Bharia, and Sahariya communities.

The Governor conducted a review of the schemes implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Forest and Tribal Affairs Department at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

During the meeting, the Governor assessed the progress of the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. He was briefed on the status of community and individual forest rights, forest resource conservation, and the conversion of forest villages into revenue villages.

Additionally, detailed information was presented to him regarding the initiatives being undertaken under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan Yojana’, which is managed by the Tribal Affairs Department.

Governor Patel said that there is a need to provide state-level guidance on the design and size of houses to be constructed under the PM Janman Awas Yojana. He stressed that to ensure the quality of construction, officials must carry out field inspections of the ongoing work.

The Governor also highlighted that beneficiaries should be supported in designing homes that adequately meet the needs of their families, including proper ventilation and lighting.

He directed that the targets set during the campaign period must be achieved within the stipulated time frame.

Additionally, Governor Patel recommended that the Tribal Cell should organise departmental review meetings on a quarterly basis. During these meetings, the concerned departments should present a consolidated report on the progress of their schemes and activities over the past three months.