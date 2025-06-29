MP DGP says internet and mobile increasing perversion

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana asserted on Sunday that preventing incidents of rape is not the responsibility of only the police, but requires a collective accountability involving families and communities.

Interacting with some media persons at Ujjain, during his visit there, Makwana said that societal and technological influences are contributing to an increase in such crimes.

He stressed that the internet and mobile phones are a big reason for the growing perversion in people, especially the youth.

He said that obscenity and explicit content are easily available, which are distorting the minds of people, and leading to behavioural changes and immoral and unlawful acts.

“Several reasons, like the internet, mobile phones, alcohol consumption, and decline in moral values, are also responsible for such acts. It is not just a question of the police’s capability,” the DGP maintained.

Makwana reviewed the security preparations of the police for the 2028 Simhastha scheduled at Ujjain. He held a high-level meeting with police officials at the Ujjain police control room, and pased instructions for security arrangements during the massive religious congregation.

The DGP also reviewed the functioning of the police, crime statistics, and operational issues of the police force at Ujjain.

