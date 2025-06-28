MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari booked for allegedly instigating false complaint

An FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on charges of allegedly luring a man to lodge a false complaint, including the charge of being forcibly fed human excreta, against two persons of a village in the Ashok Nagar district of the state.

Surprisingly, the complainant against Jitu Patwari is the same man who had approached Patwari three days ago requesting the Congress Chief for help in regard to the same matter.

Advertisement

According to information, the man Gajraj Lodhi of village Moodrara Badwah had alleged on 25 June that a fellow villager Vikas Yadav and his accomplices thrashed him, damaged his motorcycle, and also forced him to eat faeces.

Advertisement

Some Congress leaders of the area took Lodhi to meet Jitu Patwari at nearby Orchha town. Patwari had then assured all help to Lodhi, and even called up the Ashoknagar Collector in the matter.

However, on 26 June, Lodhi backtracked and reportedly submitted an affidavit to the Collector stating that no incident of being forced to eat human excreta had happened with him.

Lodhi also alleged that Jitu Patwari lured him to make such a false statement, by promising to give him a motorcycle and money in return. Following that, an FIR was registered on Friday against Jitu Patwari at the Mungaoli police station.

According to the police station in-charge Joginder Singh, the FIR has been registered on charges of attempting to spread animosity between castes and communities based on fabricated and manipulated statements.

Meanwhile, reacting to the FIR, Jitu Patwari alleged that the pressure of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s government is visible behind the youth’s affidavit and subsequent FIR.

“The way this whole matter turned around overnight shows the misuse of power and influence by the ruling party,” he averred.