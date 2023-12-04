MP: Cong convenes meeting of all 230 candidates who contested polls on Dec 5

The Congress has convened a meeting on 5 December of all its 230 candidates who contested the state assembly polls.

According to party leaders, the meeting will discuss and analyze the reasons for its debacle in the assembly election and strategies for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

MP unit Congress chief Kamal Nath and other senior leaders would meet the winning and losing candidates and hold discussions with them.

The meeting would be held at the State Congress headquarters in Bhopal.

The Congress managed to win only 66 seats, against the BJP’s 163 in the assembly poll, the results of which were declared on December 3.

In the previous assembly election in 2018, the Congress had succeeded in forming the government in MP by winning 114 seats.